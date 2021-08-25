JCIC Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up about 3.0% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 796,312 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. 293,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

