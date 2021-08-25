JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 4.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RY traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.8915 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

