JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $21.16 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $11.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,859.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,318. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,860.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,656.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

