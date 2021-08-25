JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 2.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after acquiring an additional 910,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,833,000 after acquiring an additional 653,222 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,219. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

