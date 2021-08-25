JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,895 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 2.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. 156,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,985. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

