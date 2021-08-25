JCIC Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.34 Million in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 218,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of STLA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. 68,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,416. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

