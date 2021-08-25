JCIC Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 2.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 311,180 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,995. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

