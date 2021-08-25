Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMIGY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC cut shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on shares of Admiral Group and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.

AMIGY stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.34. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

