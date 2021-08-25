Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DIISY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

DIISY opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

