Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Snap One Holdings Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Snap One in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap One’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

