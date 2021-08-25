Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0624 on Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $796,848.51 and $1.04 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

