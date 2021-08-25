Jieun W. Choe Sells 7,500 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Jieun W. Choe sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.08. 427,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.13.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth $2,029,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Certara by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth $3,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

