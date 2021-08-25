Jim C. Walton Sells 254,700 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of WMT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $148.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.60. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
