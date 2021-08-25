Jim C. Walton Sells 254,700 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $148.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.60. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

