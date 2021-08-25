JOANN Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of JOAN opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. JOANN has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $597.83 million and a PE ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. Equities analysts expect that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

