John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 3,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

MDB traded up $9.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.75. 412,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 16.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.88.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

