John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 12.36% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $89,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 763,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 141,318 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 650,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHML traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,525. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.