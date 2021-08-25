John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $53.68. 1,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37.

