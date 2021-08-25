John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.68

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.68 and last traded at $58.68, with a volume of 341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.85.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.25 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

