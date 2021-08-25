Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

