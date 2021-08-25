Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Empire Life Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $174.23. 5,522,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211,006. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

