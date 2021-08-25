Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,249 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Johnson & Johnson worth $442,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,941. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $458.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.