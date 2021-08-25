Jon E. Barfield Sells 4,120 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $63.46. 30,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,984. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.48.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 102.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

