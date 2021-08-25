Jon Imperato Sells 2,777 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $291,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jon Imperato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00.

Shares of MXIM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,743,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,872,000 after purchasing an additional 133,775 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 159.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,943,000 after acquiring an additional 264,806 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

