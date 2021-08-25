Jonathan Gunby Buys 27 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.47) per share, with a total value of £154.44 ($201.78).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jonathan Gunby bought 28 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($190.23).

Shares of IHP stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 573.50 ($7.49). The stock had a trading volume of 153,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,860. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 538.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

