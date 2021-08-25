Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY)’s share price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.11. Approximately 114,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 73,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.31 million and a PE ratio of 2.17.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

