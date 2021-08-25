JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

NYSE JPM opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

