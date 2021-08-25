JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Boosted by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $41,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after purchasing an additional 678,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,282,000 after purchasing an additional 561,761 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.72 on Wednesday. 1,926,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72.

