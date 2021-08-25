Juggernaut (JGN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.87 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002753 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $52.11 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00775605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097555 BTC.

About Juggernaut

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

