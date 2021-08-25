Juggernaut Trading 77.2% Higher Over Last Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002753 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $52.11 million and $4.87 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00775605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097555 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

