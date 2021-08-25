JulSwap (JULD) Trading Up 29% Over Last Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 29% higher against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00127008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00156181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,456.54 or 1.00073415 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.64 or 0.01031876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.48 or 0.06541549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,159,229 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

