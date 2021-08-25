Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JEFI traded up GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 101.46 ($1.33). 33,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,957. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.56. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Get Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Moakes bought 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £5,017.68 ($6,555.63).

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.