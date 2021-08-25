Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON: JET):

8/24/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/19/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/19/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,370 ($122.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/19/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £105 ($137.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/18/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,370 ($122.42) to £121.40 ($158.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/17/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/16/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £105 ($137.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/10/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £111 ($145.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/23/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,915 ($116.48) to GBX 9,145 ($119.48). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,053 ($118.28) to GBX 8,915 ($116.48). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £125 ($163.31) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/15/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/15/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,053 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new £110 ($143.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was given a new GBX 9,053 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 6,939 ($90.66) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,415.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £14.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.31.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

