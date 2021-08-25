JUST Hits Market Capitalization of $158.54 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, JUST has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $158.54 million and $133.28 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00122540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00155487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,748.15 or 1.00021738 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.20 or 0.01014283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.45 or 0.06580648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

