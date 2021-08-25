K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 5,030 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 527.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

NYSE WSO opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.