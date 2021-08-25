K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 9,000 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $111.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

