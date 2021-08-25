K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 9,000 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Sleep Number worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $815,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 51.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

