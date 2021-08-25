K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.53 Million Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $2,795,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,491,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $15,343,170. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.44. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.