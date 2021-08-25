K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $1.07 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,128,000 after buying an additional 144,651 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 128.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

