K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $1.36 Million in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.31% of Vintage Wine Estates as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

VWE opened at 9.76 on Wednesday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1-year low of 8.88 and a 1-year high of 13.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 10.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. assumed coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

