K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter valued at $291,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HAYW opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

