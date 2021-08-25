K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

