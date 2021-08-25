K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 3,288 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $298.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.20. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.