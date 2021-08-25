K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 6,850 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.