K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $1.09 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

FDS stock opened at $374.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $376.58.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.