Kadant’s (KAI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $230.00. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Kadant alerts:

NYSE:KAI opened at $203.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kadant by 5.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kadant by 153.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.