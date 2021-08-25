Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Insider Richard McCann Sells 50,000 Shares

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total value of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78).

Shares of KNOS traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,926 ($25.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,754. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Kainos Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 945 ($12.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,979 ($25.86). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,624.13.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.