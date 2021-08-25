Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) versus Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Critical Survey

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Kaman has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kaman and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman -6.65% 7.13% 4.21% Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaman and Stable Road Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $784.46 million 1.41 -$69.74 million $2.11 18.77 Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A

Stable Road Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kaman and Stable Road Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kaman currently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.95%.

Summary

Kaman beats Stable Road Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

