Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,846 shares.The stock last traded at $35.25 and had previously closed at $35.68.

KARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Karooooo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $3,691,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

