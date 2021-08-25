Karura (KAR) Market Cap Reaches $65.61 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Karura has a market cap of $65.61 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.60 or 0.00015622 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Karura has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00124367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00157620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,735.12 or 1.00126431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.51 or 0.01048850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.35 or 0.06585397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

