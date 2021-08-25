Katalyo Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $29,483.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00124367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00157620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,735.12 or 1.00126431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.51 or 0.01048850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.35 or 0.06585397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars.

